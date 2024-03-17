Security teams evaluating Android malware in isolation, not as part of broader mobile threat hunting, should start with CuckooDroid because it runs for free and requires minimal infrastructure to spin up dynamic analysis labs. The 604 GitHub stars and active Cuckoo community mean you get a functioning sandbox without vendor lock-in or recurring costs. Skip this if you need real-time mobile threat detection across an installed base; CuckooDroid is a lab tool for dissecting suspicious APKs, not a runtime defense platform.

ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite

Development and security teams shipping native iOS and Android apps need ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite because its zero-false-positives SLA actually holds; you get manual penetration testing paired with AI automation, which means fewer alert binges and faster remediation cycles than pure-automation competitors. The vendor guarantees rapid delivery timelines and maintains NIST ID.RA risk assessment coverage, so you're not just scanning,you're getting structured evidence for compliance audits and board reporting. Skip this if your priority is backend infrastructure scanning alone; MobileSuite's strength is the mobile-first assessment, not API or cloud workload testing.