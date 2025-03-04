Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ThreatBook. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and impersonation attacks will see immediate value in ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service because its managed takedown service actually removes threats instead of just alerting you to them, with average 48-hour takedown times across phishing sites, rogue apps, and fake accounts. The service's coverage across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, paired with 24/7 real-time monitoring, explains why it maps cleanly to NIST DE.AE and RS.MA functions; you get detection and incident management from a single vendor. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics and recovery support built into the platform itself; ThreatBook prioritizes takedown speed over deep investigation workflows.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud
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Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS): Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud. built by ThreatBook. Core capabilities include 24/7 real-time monitoring across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, Phishing website detection and takedown, Rogue mobile app detection and removal..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) differentiates with 24/7 real-time monitoring across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, Phishing website detection and takedown, Rogue mobile app detection and removal.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) is developed by ThreatBook. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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