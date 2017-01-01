Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies without dedicated threat intelligence staff should use DarkIQ to stop worrying about dark web leaks and supply chain exposure; the platform does the heavy lifting with automated monitoring across 475+ billion records and AI-powered categorization that surfaces only actionable threats. It maps findings to MITRE ATT&CK techniques and flags compromised credentials in real time, which means your team gets context instead of noise. Skip this if you're already staffed with analysts who prefer manual hunting or need deep forensic analysis of threat actor infrastructure; DarkIQ trades flexibility for speed.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat
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Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ differentiates with Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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