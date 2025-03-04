Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. Rapid7 Threat Command is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Security teams responsible for external threat exposure will find the most value in Rapid7 Threat Command because it actually monitors threat actor chatter and infrastructure changes before attacks land, not just after artifacts appear in your logs. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM simultaneously, mapping your digital footprint while correlating it against dark web intelligence and leaked credentials in real time. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Threat Command is built for continuous external reconnaissance and takedown workflows, not post-breach investigation.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats
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Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs Rapid7 Threat Command for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
Rapid7 Threat Command: Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Clear, deep, and dark web monitoring, Threat actor intelligence correlation, Dynamic asset mapping and digital footprint tracking..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. Rapid7 Threat Command differentiates with Clear, deep, and dark web monitoring, Threat actor intelligence correlation, Dynamic asset mapping and digital footprint tracking.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. Rapid7 Threat Command is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and Rapid7 Threat Command serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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