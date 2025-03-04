CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

Rapid7 Threat Command: Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Clear, deep, and dark web monitoring, Threat actor intelligence correlation, Dynamic asset mapping and digital footprint tracking..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.