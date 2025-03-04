CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection: DRP service monitoring brand threats, data leaks, and supply chain risks. built by QuoIntelligence. Core capabilities include Dark web and underground forum monitoring, Data leak detection for credentials and PII, Brand impersonation detection and takedown..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.