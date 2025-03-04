Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by QuoIntelligence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and supply chain exposure should consider QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection for its dark web monitoring and counterfeit detection capabilities that most generalist threat intelligence platforms overlook. The tool maps findings to MITRE ATT&CK techniques and covers five of NIST CSF 2.0's core functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis. Skip this if your priority is incident response and post-compromise forensics; QuoIntelligence tilts heavily toward external threat discovery, not internal investigation.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
DRP service monitoring brand threats, data leaks, and supply chain risks
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Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection: DRP service monitoring brand threats, data leaks, and supply chain risks. built by QuoIntelligence. Core capabilities include Dark web and underground forum monitoring, Data leak detection for credentials and PII, Brand impersonation detection and takedown..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Dark web and underground forum monitoring, Data leak detection for credentials and PII, Brand impersonation detection and takedown.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection is developed by QuoIntelligence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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