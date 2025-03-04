Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. Outtake Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outtake. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, vendor maturity, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Outtake Digital Risk Protection
Security teams managing consumer-facing brands need Outtake Digital Risk Protection because it hunts impersonation across every platform where your brand gets faked, not just your own infrastructure. The AI-driven takedown automation means your SOC isn't manually submitting removal requests to platforms one by one; Outtake coordinates the remediation across social, domains, and app stores simultaneously. Skip this if your threat model is primarily internal,Outtake prioritizes external brand fraud detection and removal, leaving you responsible for your own phishing and malware infrastructure takedown.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks.
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Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs Outtake Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
Outtake Digital Risk Protection: AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection and removal, Malicious domain monitoring and takedown, Fake mobile app identification and takedown..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. Outtake Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Social media impersonation detection and removal, Malicious domain monitoring and takedown, Fake mobile app identification and takedown.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. Outtake Digital Risk Protection is developed by Outtake with Unknown employees. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and Outtake Digital Risk Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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