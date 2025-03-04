Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. Outpost24 CompassDRP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT and third-party risk will get real value from Outpost24 CompassDRP because it actually finds unknown internet-facing assets before attackers do, then tracks dark web exposure and compromised credentials in parallel. The 13+ years of historical threat data and automated asset scoring cut through alert fatigue by surfacing what matters first. Skip this if your organization lacks the analyst bandwidth to act on continuous discovery findings or if you need deep forensic response capabilities; CompassDRP prioritizes exposure identification over incident remediation.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats
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Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs Outpost24 CompassDRP for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
Outpost24 CompassDRP: Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of known and unknown internet-facing assets, Dark web monitoring and tracking, Compromised credentials detection and retrieval..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. Outpost24 CompassDRP differentiates with Continuous discovery of known and unknown internet-facing assets, Dark web monitoring and tracking, Compromised credentials detection and retrieval.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. Outpost24 CompassDRP is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and Outpost24 CompassDRP serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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