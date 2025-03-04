CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

Outpost24 CompassDRP: Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of known and unknown internet-facing assets, Dark web monitoring and tracking, Compromised credentials detection and retrieval..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.