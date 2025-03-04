Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. Foresiet Xtreme is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Foresiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor risk and external attack surface will get the most from Foresiet Xtreme; its third-party risk assessment paired with dark web monitoring and shadow IT discovery closes gaps that point-tools leave open. The platform maps to NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) simultaneously, which matters because most teams handle these separately. Skip this if you need mature incident response or recovery workflows; Foresiet is built for identifying and rating risk, not orchestrating remediation at scale.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring
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Common questions about comparing CTM360 Digital Risk Protection vs Foresiet Xtreme for your digital risk protection needs.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
Foresiet Xtreme: AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring. built by Foresiet. Core capabilities include Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), Digital risk rating for organizations and third-party vendors, Brand protection with typo squatting and rogue website detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web. Foresiet Xtreme differentiates with Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), Digital risk rating for organizations and third-party vendors, Brand protection with typo squatting and rogue website detection.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. Foresiet Xtreme is developed by Foresiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection and Foresiet Xtreme serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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