CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

Foresiet Xtreme: AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring. built by Foresiet. Core capabilities include Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), Digital risk rating for organizations and third-party vendors, Brand protection with typo squatting and rogue website detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.