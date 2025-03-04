CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

Foresiet Nexus: AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel. built by Foresiet. Core capabilities include Digital risk rating and security posture assessment, Brand protection and reputation monitoring, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and data..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.