Security teams hunting for undiscovered subdomains and forgotten properties will find csprecon's CSP header parsing approach uniquely effective; it surfaces domains that traditional subdomain enumeration misses because they're explicitly referenced in live security policies. The 482 GitHub stars and zero-friction free tier mean you can validate coverage gaps across your attack surface in an afternoon without budget approval. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or want remediation workflows integrated; csprecon is a discovery tool, not a scanning or tracking platform.

Reflectiz

Security teams managing ecommerce or SaaS platforms need Reflectiz because it catches client-side threats and malicious third-party scripts without requiring agent deployment or code changes. You'll see dashboard visibility within 10 minutes of signup, and PCI DSS v4 compliance mapping is built in, which matters if you're auditing payment flows. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need SIEM integration; Reflectiz is deliberately focused on what happens in the browser and the supply chain feeding it.