Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
csprecon is a free external attack surface management tool. Reflectiz is a free external attack surface management tool by Reflectiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for undiscovered subdomains and forgotten properties will find csprecon's CSP header parsing approach uniquely effective; it surfaces domains that traditional subdomain enumeration misses because they're explicitly referenced in live security policies. The 482 GitHub stars and zero-friction free tier mean you can validate coverage gaps across your attack surface in an afternoon without budget approval. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or want remediation workflows integrated; csprecon is a discovery tool, not a scanning or tracking platform.
Security teams managing ecommerce or SaaS platforms need Reflectiz because it catches client-side threats and malicious third-party scripts without requiring agent deployment or code changes. You'll see dashboard visibility within 10 minutes of signup, and PCI DSS v4 compliance mapping is built in, which matters if you're auditing payment flows. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need SIEM integration; Reflectiz is deliberately focused on what happens in the browser and the supply chain feeding it.
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks.
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Common questions about comparing csprecon vs Reflectiz for your external attack surface management needs.
csprecon: A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy..
Reflectiz: Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
csprecon is open-source with 482 GitHub stars. Reflectiz is developed by Reflectiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
csprecon and Reflectiz serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Content Security Policy. Key differences: csprecon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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