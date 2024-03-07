Frontend security teams managing XSS risk through Content Security Policy will find CSP Auditor most useful for its plugin-based detection of misconfigurations before deployment, cutting manual header review work. The free model and 141 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among developers who want immediate CSP feedback in their build pipeline. Skip this if you need post-deployment policy enforcement or runtime violation monitoring; CSP Auditor is strictly a pre-production configuration tool.

jaeles

Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.