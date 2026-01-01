CSIS Threat Monitors: 24/7 monitoring service for external threats, data leaks, and brand mentions. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Payment card monitoring from dark web and phishing sites, Customer and employee credential monitoring, Telegram closed chat and community monitoring..

Kymatio Breach Scan: Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings. built by Kymatio. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of the web, deep web, and third-party services for credential leaks, Early warning alerts for detected credential exposures, Actionable insights to reduce attack surface..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.