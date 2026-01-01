CSIS Threat Monitors: 24/7 monitoring service for external threats, data leaks, and brand mentions. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Payment card monitoring from dark web and phishing sites, Customer and employee credential monitoring, Telegram closed chat and community monitoring..

Free Dark Web Scan: Free dark web scanning service to identify compromised credentials and data. built by F12.net. Core capabilities include Dark web scanning for compromised credentials, Data breach exposure identification, Scheduled scan service..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.