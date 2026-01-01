CSIS Threat Monitors: 24/7 monitoring service for external threats, data leaks, and brand mentions. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Payment card monitoring from dark web and phishing sites, Customer and employee credential monitoring, Telegram closed chat and community monitoring..

Darkweb: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data. built by Safestate. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of over 126 billion leaked credentials, Automated email alerts when credentials are detected in breaches, Dark web and clearweb forum monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.