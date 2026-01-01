CSIS Threat Monitors: 24/7 monitoring service for external threats, data leaks, and brand mentions. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Payment card monitoring from dark web and phishing sites, Customer and employee credential monitoring, Telegram closed chat and community monitoring..

Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.