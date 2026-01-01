Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CSIS PhishDB is a commercial brand protection tool by CSIS Security Group A/S. ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection is a commercial brand protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for brand protection will get the most from CSIS PhishDB because its automated takedown system actually removes phishing sites instead of just flagging them, cutting response time from days to hours through direct ISP partnerships. The platform covers the full detection-to-response lifecycle across NIST's ID.RA, DE.CM, DE.AE, and RS.MA functions, with 24/7 monitoring that feeds results into Google Safe Browsing and APWG databases for broader threat distribution. Skip this if you need phishing defense integrated into a broader security awareness or endpoint platform; PhishDB is single-purpose and that's intentional.
ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection
Security teams protecting brand-critical assets from external impersonation should start here; ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection catches typosquatting and look-alike domains at registration and SSL issuance, before attackers activate them. The platform monitors 100M+ domains continuously and executes automated takedowns across registrars and hosting providers globally, collapsing the typical weeks-long manual takedown cycle. Skip this if your threat model is primarily internal phishing or employee credential compromise; ZeroFox is built for outbound threats and excels there, with lighter capabilities around BEC detection than domain-specific threats.
Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection
Domain monitoring and phishing detection platform with automated takedowns
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Common questions about comparing CSIS PhishDB vs ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection for your brand protection needs.
CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..
ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection: Domain monitoring and phishing detection platform with automated takedowns. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Proprietary domain and URL sourcing, Look-alike domain detection from registrations and SSL certificates, Anti-cloaking browsers for hidden phishing site detection..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CSIS PhishDB differentiates with Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites. ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection differentiates with Proprietary domain and URL sourcing, Look-alike domain detection from registrations and SSL certificates, Anti-cloaking browsers for hidden phishing site detection.
CSIS PhishDB is developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CSIS PhishDB and ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools, both cover Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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