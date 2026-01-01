CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..

Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense: Monitors and detects lookalike domains used for brand impersonation attacks. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Visibility of existing lookalike domain registrations, Watchlist for tracking known lookalike domains, Notifications of new domain permutations..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.