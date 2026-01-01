Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CSIS PhishDB is a commercial brand protection tool by CSIS Security Group A/S. Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense is a commercial brand protection tool by Sendmarc. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for brand protection will get the most from CSIS PhishDB because its automated takedown system actually removes phishing sites instead of just flagging them, cutting response time from days to hours through direct ISP partnerships. The platform covers the full detection-to-response lifecycle across NIST's ID.RA, DE.CM, DE.AE, and RS.MA functions, with 24/7 monitoring that feeds results into Google Safe Browsing and APWG databases for broader threat distribution. Skip this if you need phishing defense integrated into a broader security awareness or endpoint platform; PhishDB is single-purpose and that's intentional.
Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling inbound email threats will see immediate ROI from Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense because it catches domain impersonation before attackers build infrastructure on them, not after phishing lands in inboxes. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you asset visibility of lookalike registrations and continuous monitoring that actually stops the reconnaissance phase. Skip this if your primary concern is post-delivery email filtering or you need unified brand protection across social media and DNS simultaneously; Sendmarc is narrowly focused on domain-based impersonation, which is precisely why it works.
Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection
Monitors and detects lookalike domains used for brand impersonation attacks.
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Common questions about comparing CSIS PhishDB vs Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense for your brand protection needs.
CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..
Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense: Monitors and detects lookalike domains used for brand impersonation attacks. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Visibility of existing lookalike domain registrations, Watchlist for tracking known lookalike domains, Notifications of new domain permutations..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CSIS PhishDB differentiates with Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites. Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense differentiates with Visibility of existing lookalike domain registrations, Watchlist for tracking known lookalike domains, Notifications of new domain permutations.
CSIS PhishDB is developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense is developed by Sendmarc. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CSIS PhishDB and Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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