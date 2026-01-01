CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..

Memcyco Digital Impersonation: Real-time detection and disruption of digital impersonation and brand scams. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of impersonating domains and fake sites, Real-time user warnings when accessing fraudulent sites, Tracking of individual victims and attack devices across attack phases..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.