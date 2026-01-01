Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CSIS PhishDB is a commercial brand protection tool by CSIS Security Group A/S. Infoblox Brand Protection is a commercial brand protection tool by Infoblox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for brand protection will get the most from CSIS PhishDB because its automated takedown system actually removes phishing sites instead of just flagging them, cutting response time from days to hours through direct ISP partnerships. The platform covers the full detection-to-response lifecycle across NIST's ID.RA, DE.CM, DE.AE, and RS.MA functions, with 24/7 monitoring that feeds results into Google Safe Browsing and APWG databases for broader threat distribution. Skip this if you need phishing defense integrated into a broader security awareness or endpoint platform; PhishDB is single-purpose and that's intentional.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing external-facing domains will find real value in Infoblox Brand Protection's speed; the 24-hour takedown service backed by 16,000+ global partners actually closes phishing infrastructure before campaigns scale, which most brand protection tools promise but don't execute. The continuous monitoring of hundreds of thousands of new domains daily feeds detection (NIST DE.CM) more effectively than manual watchlist approaches. Skip this if your organization operates in heavily regulated verticals where you need post-incident forensics and recovery workflows; Infoblox prioritizes blocking and mitigation over the kind of deep threat intelligence that informs long-term incident response.
Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection
Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks
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Common questions about comparing CSIS PhishDB vs Infoblox Brand Protection for your brand protection needs.
CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..
Infoblox Brand Protection: Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Lookalike domain monitoring and detection, Custom domain watchlists, DNS-layer real-time blocking of malicious domains..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CSIS PhishDB differentiates with Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites. Infoblox Brand Protection differentiates with Lookalike domain monitoring and detection, Custom domain watchlists, DNS-layer real-time blocking of malicious domains.
CSIS PhishDB is developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. Infoblox Brand Protection is developed by Infoblox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CSIS PhishDB and Infoblox Brand Protection serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools, both cover Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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