Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CSIS PhishDB is a commercial brand protection tool by CSIS Security Group A/S. DomainTools Domain Tools is a commercial brand protection tool by DomainTools. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for brand protection will get the most from CSIS PhishDB because its automated takedown system actually removes phishing sites instead of just flagging them, cutting response time from days to hours through direct ISP partnerships. The platform covers the full detection-to-response lifecycle across NIST's ID.RA, DE.CM, DE.AE, and RS.MA functions, with 24/7 monitoring that feeds results into Google Safe Browsing and APWG databases for broader threat distribution. Skip this if you need phishing defense integrated into a broader security awareness or endpoint platform; PhishDB is single-purpose and that's intentional.
Security teams managing brand impersonation and infrastructure reconnaissance need DomainTools Domain Tools for its ability to surface attacker-registered lookalike domains before they're weaponized, which happens faster than most threat feeds catch them. The platform covers ID.RA and DE.CM with equal weight, meaning you get both passive domain intelligence and active monitoring, not just one; most competitors prioritize one function. Skip this if your organization needs deep DNS query forensics or reverse IP lookup at scale; DomainTools excels at tracking domain registration patterns and historical whois data rather than network-layer investigation.
Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection
Domain monitoring and intelligence platform for threat investigation
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Common questions about comparing CSIS PhishDB vs DomainTools Domain Tools for your brand protection needs.
CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..
DomainTools Domain Tools: Domain monitoring and intelligence platform for threat investigation. built by DomainTools..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CSIS PhishDB is developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. DomainTools Domain Tools is developed by DomainTools. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CSIS PhishDB and DomainTools Domain Tools serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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