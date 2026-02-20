Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
c/side is a commercial application security posture management tool by c/side. Reflectiz is a free application security posture management tool by Reflectiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Payment processors and e-commerce platforms will find c/side's value in automating PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance specifically for requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, the two areas where most organizations struggle hardest with third-party script risk. The platform's 100% historical payload recording and CSP bypass detection give compliance auditors concrete evidence during chargebacks and assessments, which cuts remediation friction significantly. The weakness here is scope: c/side excels at client-side supply chain risks but doesn't address server-side dependency management or backend API poisoning, so teams needing full ASPM coverage will need another tool for those vectors.
Security teams managing ecommerce or SaaS platforms need Reflectiz because it catches client-side threats and malicious third-party scripts without requiring agent deployment or code changes. You'll see dashboard visibility within 10 minutes of signup, and PCI DSS v4 compliance mapping is built in, which matters if you're auditing payment flows. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need SIEM integration; Reflectiz is deliberately focused on what happens in the browser and the supply chain feeding it.
Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance.
Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing c/side vs Reflectiz for your application security posture management needs.
c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..
Reflectiz: Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
c/side differentiates with Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention. Reflectiz differentiates with Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping.
c/side is developed by c/side. Reflectiz is developed by Reflectiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
c/side and Reflectiz serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Web Security, Content Security Policy. Key differences: c/side is Commercial while Reflectiz is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox