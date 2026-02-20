Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
c/side is a commercial application security posture management tool by c/side. Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Jscrambler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Payment processors and e-commerce platforms will find c/side's value in automating PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance specifically for requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, the two areas where most organizations struggle hardest with third-party script risk. The platform's 100% historical payload recording and CSP bypass detection give compliance auditors concrete evidence during chargebacks and assessments, which cuts remediation friction significantly. The weakness here is scope: c/side excels at client-side supply chain risks but doesn't address server-side dependency management or backend API poisoning, so teams needing full ASPM coverage will need another tool for those vectors.
Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform
SMBs and mid-market companies handling payment data on their own websites need Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform to stop third-party script compromise and data exfiltration at runtime, not just in code review. PCI DSS v4 compliance support with automated payment page blocking and polymorphic obfuscation that self-heals against tampering gives you control over client-side risk that traditional WAFs simply cannot reach. Skip this if your JavaScript is minimal, your third-party vendor footprint is small, or you're building a pure API-first product; the ROI case weakens without exposure at scale.
Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance.
Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance.
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Common questions about comparing c/side vs Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform for your application security posture management needs.
c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..
Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform: Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation for first-party code, Self-healing capabilities for obfuscated JavaScript, Environmental integrity checks for first-party JavaScript..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
c/side differentiates with Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention. Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform differentiates with Polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation for first-party code, Self-healing capabilities for obfuscated JavaScript, Environmental integrity checks for first-party JavaScript.
c/side is developed by c/side. Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform is developed by Jscrambler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
c/side and Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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