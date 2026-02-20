c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..

Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform: Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation for first-party code, Self-healing capabilities for obfuscated JavaScript, Environmental integrity checks for first-party JavaScript..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.