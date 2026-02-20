Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Cryptomage Cyber Eye vs EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection for your data privacy needs.
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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