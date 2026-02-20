Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..

EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.