Security teams hunting for subdomain enumeration during initial reconnaissance will find crtndstry's free, lightweight approach beats paid commercial tools for speed and simplicity. The 205 GitHub stars indicate active community use and ongoing maintenance, which matters when you're chaining it into automation pipelines. Skip this if you need correlation across multiple attack surface vectors or continuous monitoring; crtndstry is a point tool that finds subdomains well and stops there.

SubOver

Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters will move fast with SubOver because it automates subdomain enumeration and takeover detection without the setup overhead of commercial platforms. The tool has nearly 1,000 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it the obvious first pass before you escalate to manual verification or paid scanners. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring integrated with your attack surface management stack; SubOver is built for one-off assessments, not persistent surveillance of your DNS posture.