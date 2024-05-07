Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crtndstry is a free external attack surface management tool. SubOver is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for subdomain enumeration during initial reconnaissance will find crtndstry's free, lightweight approach beats paid commercial tools for speed and simplicity. The 205 GitHub stars indicate active community use and ongoing maintenance, which matters when you're chaining it into automation pipelines. Skip this if you need correlation across multiple attack surface vectors or continuous monitoring; crtndstry is a point tool that finds subdomains well and stops there.
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters will move fast with SubOver because it automates subdomain enumeration and takeover detection without the setup overhead of commercial platforms. The tool has nearly 1,000 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it the obvious first pass before you escalate to manual verification or paid scanners. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring integrated with your attack surface management stack; SubOver is built for one-off assessments, not persistent surveillance of your DNS posture.
A subdomain finder tool
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing crtndstry vs SubOver for your external attack surface management needs.
crtndstry: A subdomain finder tool..
SubOver: A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crtndstry is open-source with 205 GitHub stars. SubOver is open-source with 957 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crtndstry and SubOver serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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