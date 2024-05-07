Security teams hunting for subdomain enumeration during initial reconnaissance will find crtndstry's free, lightweight approach beats paid commercial tools for speed and simplicity. The 205 GitHub stars indicate active community use and ongoing maintenance, which matters when you're chaining it into automation pipelines. Skip this if you need correlation across multiple attack surface vectors or continuous monitoring; crtndstry is a point tool that finds subdomains well and stops there.

Puredns

Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters doing reconnaissance at scale will get the most from Puredns because its resolver-based approach is measurably faster than traditional subdomain bruteforcers; the 1,982 GitHub stars reflect active adoption in the offensive security community, and free pricing removes friction for individuals and small teams. The tool prioritizes speed and accuracy in the enumeration phase, which means it excels at the discovery work that feeds into subsequent testing but doesn't handle post-discovery exploitation or validation. Skip this if you need a commercial product with support SLAs or integration into a broader pentesting platform.