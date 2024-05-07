Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crtndstry is a free external attack surface management tool. Puredns is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for subdomain enumeration during initial reconnaissance will find crtndstry's free, lightweight approach beats paid commercial tools for speed and simplicity. The 205 GitHub stars indicate active community use and ongoing maintenance, which matters when you're chaining it into automation pipelines. Skip this if you need correlation across multiple attack surface vectors or continuous monitoring; crtndstry is a point tool that finds subdomains well and stops there.
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters doing reconnaissance at scale will get the most from Puredns because its resolver-based approach is measurably faster than traditional subdomain bruteforcers; the 1,982 GitHub stars reflect active adoption in the offensive security community, and free pricing removes friction for individuals and small teams. The tool prioritizes speed and accuracy in the enumeration phase, which means it excels at the discovery work that feeds into subsequent testing but doesn't handle post-discovery exploitation or validation. Skip this if you need a commercial product with support SLAs or integration into a broader pentesting platform.
A subdomain finder tool
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
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Common questions about comparing crtndstry vs Puredns for your external attack surface management needs.
crtndstry: A subdomain finder tool..
Puredns: A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crtndstry is open-source with 205 GitHub stars. Puredns is open-source with 1,982 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crtndstry and Puredns serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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