Security teams hunting for subdomain enumeration during initial reconnaissance will find crtndstry's free, lightweight approach beats paid commercial tools for speed and simplicity. The 205 GitHub stars indicate active community use and ongoing maintenance, which matters when you're chaining it into automation pipelines. Skip this if you need correlation across multiple attack surface vectors or continuous monitoring; crtndstry is a point tool that finds subdomains well and stops there.

csprecon

Security teams hunting for undiscovered subdomains and forgotten properties will find csprecon's CSP header parsing approach uniquely effective; it surfaces domains that traditional subdomain enumeration misses because they're explicitly referenced in live security policies. The 482 GitHub stars and zero-friction free tier mean you can validate coverage gaps across your attack surface in an afternoon without budget approval. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or want remediation workflows integrated; csprecon is a discovery tool, not a scanning or tracking platform.