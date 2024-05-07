Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crtndstry is a free external attack surface management tool. csprecon is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for subdomain enumeration during initial reconnaissance will find crtndstry's free, lightweight approach beats paid commercial tools for speed and simplicity. The 205 GitHub stars indicate active community use and ongoing maintenance, which matters when you're chaining it into automation pipelines. Skip this if you need correlation across multiple attack surface vectors or continuous monitoring; crtndstry is a point tool that finds subdomains well and stops there.
Security teams hunting for undiscovered subdomains and forgotten properties will find csprecon's CSP header parsing approach uniquely effective; it surfaces domains that traditional subdomain enumeration misses because they're explicitly referenced in live security policies. The 482 GitHub stars and zero-friction free tier mean you can validate coverage gaps across your attack surface in an afternoon without budget approval. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or want remediation workflows integrated; csprecon is a discovery tool, not a scanning or tracking platform.
A subdomain finder tool
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
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Common questions about comparing crtndstry vs csprecon for your external attack surface management needs.
crtndstry: A subdomain finder tool..
csprecon: A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crtndstry is open-source with 205 GitHub stars. csprecon is open-source with 482 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crtndstry and csprecon serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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