Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.guru is a commercial external attack surface management tool by crt.guru. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Trickest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will find value in Trickest ASM's customizable discovery workflows, which let you tune OSINT enumeration to your actual environment instead of fighting false positives from off-the-shelf scans. The platform maps asset relationships and maintains continuous monitoring across DNS, TLS certificates, and exposed services, directly addressing NIST ID.AM and DE.CM. Skip this if your attack surface is well-mapped and stable; Trickest is built for organizations with sprawling, dynamic infrastructure where discovery drift is the core problem, not a side issue.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
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Common questions about comparing crt.guru vs Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.guru: External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports. built by crt.guru. Core capabilities include Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers)..
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management: Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment. built by Trickest. Core capabilities include OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.guru differentiates with Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers). Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management differentiates with OSINT-based asset discovery, Asset association analysis, Active enumeration.
crt.guru is developed by crt.guru. Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is developed by Trickest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crt.guru and Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover TLS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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