Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get immediate value from SOC Radar Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then stays on top of it continuously. The platform covers the full ID.AM to ID.RA to DE.CM chain: asset discovery, risk scoring, and persistent monitoring across shadow infrastructure, which means you're not stuck doing quarterly manual audits. Skip this if you need tight integration with existing GRC workflows or expect hand-holding during deployment; SOC Radar assumes you can operationalize findings without heavy professional services.