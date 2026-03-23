Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.guru is a commercial external attack surface management tool by crt.guru. SOC Radar Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get immediate value from SOC Radar Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then stays on top of it continuously. The platform covers the full ID.AM to ID.RA to DE.CM chain: asset discovery, risk scoring, and persistent monitoring across shadow infrastructure, which means you're not stuck doing quarterly manual audits. Skip this if you need tight integration with existing GRC workflows or expect hand-holding during deployment; SOC Radar assumes you can operationalize findings without heavy professional services.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing crt.guru vs SOC Radar Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.guru: External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports. built by crt.guru. Core capabilities include Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers)..
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management: SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc...
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.guru is developed by crt.guru. SOC Radar Attack Surface Management is developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crt.guru and SOC Radar Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover SSL. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox