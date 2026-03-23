Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.guru is a commercial external attack surface management tool by crt.guru. Siemba EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Siemba. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and forgotten assets will get the most from Siemba EASM because it discovers external-facing infrastructure without needing credentials or network access. The platform maps to all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Asset Management, Risk Assessment, Continuous Monitoring, and Infrastructure Resilience,which reflects real coverage across the attack surface lifecycle rather than point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or if you need deep integration with existing ticketing workflows; Siemba prioritizes discovery and monitoring visibility over downstream remediation automation.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing crt.guru vs Siemba EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.guru: External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports. built by crt.guru. Core capabilities include Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers)..
Siemba EASM: AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.guru differentiates with Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers). Siemba EASM differentiates with External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection.
crt.guru is developed by crt.guru. Siemba EASM is developed by Siemba. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crt.guru and Siemba EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover TLS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox