Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.guru is a commercial external attack surface management tool by crt.guru. Qontrol Avant-Vente is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Qontrol. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.
vCISOs and MSPs selling to prospects who won't sign security assessments need Qontrol Avant-Vente because it runs a full external domain diagnostic without buyer agreement, turning a cold prospect into a qualified lead in one click. The tool maps asset inventory and risk posture from passive reconnaissance alone, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most pre-sales tools skip entirely. Skip this if your sales cycle assumes prospects will cooperate with formal scoping calls; Qontrol is built for the outbound motion where friction kills deals before they start.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs.
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Common questions about comparing crt.guru vs Qontrol Avant-Vente for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.guru: External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports. built by crt.guru. Core capabilities include Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers)..
Qontrol Avant-Vente: Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs. built by Qontrol. Core capabilities include One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.guru differentiates with Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers). Qontrol Avant-Vente differentiates with One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow.
crt.guru is developed by crt.guru. Qontrol Avant-Vente is developed by Qontrol. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crt.guru and Qontrol Avant-Vente serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Scanning, Security Reporting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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