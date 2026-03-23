Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.guru is a commercial external attack surface management tool by crt.guru. LocateRisk is a commercial external attack surface management tool by LocateRisk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl without the budget for invasive scanning will find LocateRisk's non-intrusive external risk assessment valuable; it maps third-party exposure against NIS-2 and KRITIS compliance requirements without needing network access or agent deployment. The platform's strength in asset discovery and supply chain risk (NIST GV.SC) comes at the cost of deeper internal visibility,don't expect the continuous monitoring or detection capabilities you'd get from a tool built for your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need real-time vulnerability response or incident investigation; LocateRisk is built for knowing who poses risk, not stopping active threats.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing crt.guru vs LocateRisk for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.guru: External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports. built by crt.guru. Core capabilities include Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers)..
LocateRisk: Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform. built by LocateRisk. Core capabilities include KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.guru differentiates with Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers). LocateRisk differentiates with KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners.
crt.guru is developed by crt.guru. LocateRisk is developed by LocateRisk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crt.guru and LocateRisk serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Reporting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox