Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.guru is a commercial external attack surface management tool by crt.guru. CyCognito Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset discovery will find CyCognito Platform's value in its automated attack surface mapping paired with active exploitation testing, which surfaces exploitable paths your static scanners miss. The multi-pass testing architecture and graph-based asset contextualization mean you're not just inventorying hosts; you're understanding how they chain together for real attack scenarios. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on daily scanning cadences or if you need deep internal vulnerability management alongside external testing; CyCognito excels at finding what's exposed, not remediating what's behind your perimeter.
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing crt.guru vs CyCognito Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.guru: External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports. built by crt.guru. Core capabilities include Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers)..
CyCognito Platform: EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.guru differentiates with Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers). CyCognito Platform differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture.
crt.guru is developed by crt.guru. CyCognito Platform is developed by CyCognito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
crt.guru and CyCognito Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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