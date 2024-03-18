Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Website Privacy Test is a free external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
Privacy and compliance teams auditing third-party script exposure on public websites should start with Website Privacy Test; it maps cookie dependencies and identifies unauthorized trackers faster than manual inventory work, which matters when you're under pressure to document what's actually running. The tool ships free with no seat limits, so there's zero friction to run it across your entire web property before deciding on deeper GDPR or CCPA remediation tools. Skip this if your priority is blocking or rewriting scripts in real time; Website Privacy Test finds the problem, it doesn't fix it.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis
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Common questions about comparing crt.sh vs Website Privacy Test for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Website Privacy Test: Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis. built by ImmuniWeb..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.sh and Website Privacy Test serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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