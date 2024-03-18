crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..

Website Privacy Test: Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis. built by ImmuniWeb..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.