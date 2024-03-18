Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Turbolist3r is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
Security teams building subdomain inventories on a shoestring budget will get immediate value from Turbolist3r; the Python implementation runs fast enough to enumerate mid-size organizations in minutes, and the 386 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by practitioners rather than marketing noise. The free pricing means you're not choosing between this tool and nothing,you're choosing between this and paying for a commercial scanner that does the same reconnaissance work. Skip it if you need passive DNS integration, API automation, or a web UI; Turbolist3r is command-line only and won't integrate into your existing attack surface management workflow without custom scripting.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
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Common questions about comparing crt.sh vs Turbolist3r for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Turbolist3r: A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.sh and Turbolist3r serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Turbolist3r is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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