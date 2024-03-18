Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Subfinder is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
Reconnaissance teams conducting external attack surface mapping will get the most from Subfinder; its passive enumeration approach surfaces subdomains without triggering WAF alerts or leaving detectable scanning noise. With 12,248 GitHub stars and active community contributions, the tool consistently outpaces commercial alternatives on speed and accuracy across public DNS sources. Skip this if you need active probing, WHOIS integration, or post-enumeration validation; Subfinder stops at the list.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool
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Common questions about comparing crt.sh vs Subfinder for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Subfinder: Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.sh and Subfinder serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Subfinder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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