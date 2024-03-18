crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..

Recon-ng Framework: A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.