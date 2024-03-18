Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Recon-ng Framework is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
Penetration testers and red teams running initial reconnaissance campaigns will get immediate value from Recon-ng Framework because its modular architecture lets you chain custom reconnaissance modules without context switching between tools. The 5,448 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal that the framework has real operational maturity despite being free. Skip this if your team needs commercial support, compliance documentation, or automation that integrates with ticketing systems; Recon-ng is built for hands-on operators, not for reducing manual workflow overhead.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.
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Common questions about comparing crt.sh vs Recon-ng Framework for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Recon-ng Framework: A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.sh and Recon-ng Framework serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Open Source. Key differences: Recon-ng Framework is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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