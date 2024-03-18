Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Qontrol Avant-Vente is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Qontrol. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
vCISOs and MSPs selling to prospects who won't sign security assessments need Qontrol Avant-Vente because it runs a full external domain diagnostic without buyer agreement, turning a cold prospect into a qualified lead in one click. The tool maps asset inventory and risk posture from passive reconnaissance alone, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most pre-sales tools skip entirely. Skip this if your sales cycle assumes prospects will cooperate with formal scoping calls; Qontrol is built for the outbound motion where friction kills deals before they start.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs.
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Common questions about comparing crt.sh vs Qontrol Avant-Vente for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Qontrol Avant-Vente: Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs. built by Qontrol. Core capabilities include One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.sh differentiates with Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output. Qontrol Avant-Vente differentiates with One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow.
crt.sh and Qontrol Avant-Vente serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Scanning, Reconnaissance. Key differences: crt.sh is Free while Qontrol Avant-Vente is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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