crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..

Qontrol Avant-Vente: Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs. built by Qontrol. Core capabilities include One-click passive external domain scan requiring no prospect agreement, Pre-sale security diagnostic from a prospect's domain name, Commercial lead sharing via Qontrol prospect flow..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.