Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
Security teams running bug bounty programs or managing external reconnaissance workflows will get the most from Projectdiscovery.io Chaos; it discovers subdomains and assets faster than manual enumeration and integrates cleanly into existing scanning pipelines without licensing friction. The tool's free model means you can run it at scale across your full attack surface without per-scan costs, which matters when you're doing continuous discovery. Skip this if you need a managed SaaS platform that handles remediation workflows or integrates with your ticketing system; Chaos is a standalone enumeration engine that assumes you already have downstream tools for validation and response.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing crt.sh vs Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos: A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.sh and Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox