Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.

ONYPHE

Security teams responsible for external asset discovery and exposure monitoring should start with ONYPHE because it operates as a passive reconnaissance engine, finding exposed infrastructure without requiring agents or API integrations across your estate. The free tier lets you baseline your internet-facing attack surface immediately, which matters for teams under budget pressure or those running initial scans before committing to a paid EASM tool. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability assessment and remediation workflows; ONYPHE finds what's exposed but doesn't deeply score or manage patch prioritization across discovered assets the way purpose-built EASM platforms do.