crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..

massdns: A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.