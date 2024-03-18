Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. domfind is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
Security teams hunting for subdomain takeovers and domain-squatting threats will find domfind's brute-force TLD enumeration approach useful for quick reconnaissance; the free pricing and 25 GitHub stars reflect a narrow but functional tool for that specific job. This works best as a one-off assessment or CI/CD integration step rather than continuous monitoring. Skip it if you need persistent tracking of spoofed domains or competitors registering lookalike variants; domfind tests what exists right now, not what might be registered tomorrow.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
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Common questions about comparing crt.sh vs domfind for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
domfind: Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.sh and domfind serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: domfind is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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