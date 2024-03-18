Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.

domfind

Security teams hunting for subdomain takeovers and domain-squatting threats will find domfind's brute-force TLD enumeration approach useful for quick reconnaissance; the free pricing and 25 GitHub stars reflect a narrow but functional tool for that specific job. This works best as a one-off assessment or CI/CD integration step rather than continuous monitoring. Skip it if you need persistent tracking of spoofed domains or competitors registering lookalike variants; domfind tests what exists right now, not what might be registered tomorrow.