CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..

Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security: AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.