CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..

Inspira H1UMAN: AI-powered cybersecurity automation agent for daily workflow execution. built by Inspira Enterprise. Core capabilities include AI-powered workflow automation, Day-to-day security task execution, Integration with Cyber Fusion Centers..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.