CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..

Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.