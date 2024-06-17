Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by CrowdStrike. Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams already running CrowdStrike Falcon will cut alert fatigue and investigation time dramatically with Charlotte AI; its natural language interface lets analysts ask questions instead of building queries, and the agentic SOC capabilities compress hours of triage into minutes. The tool scores strong across NIST Detect and Respond functions, particularly in alert analysis and guided remediation, which means faster mean-time-to-respond. Skip this if you're not invested in the Falcon platform or if your team needs Charlotte to talk to third-party SIEMs and EDRs; it's built to maximize value within CrowdStrike's own stack.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
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Common questions about comparing CrowdStrike Charlotte AI vs Fortinet FortiAI for your ai threat detection needs.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI differentiates with Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage. Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is developed by CrowdStrike. Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, Falcon Endpoint Security, Falcon Cloud Security, Falcon Identity Protection, Falcon Threat Intelligence and 3 more. Fortinet FortiAI integrates with FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiSandbox, FortiNDR, FortiWeb and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI and Fortinet FortiAI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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