CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..

Dream AI Cyber Factory: National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection. built by Dream Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous continuous monitoring and real-time response to cyber threats, Network scanning and asset mapping via Discovery App, Cyber Language Model (CLM) for asset classification by role, exposure, and impact..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.