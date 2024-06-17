CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..

CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response: AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model protection, AI agent security, AI data protection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.