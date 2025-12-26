Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Website Privacy Test is a free external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
Privacy and compliance teams auditing third-party script exposure on public websites should start with Website Privacy Test; it maps cookie dependencies and identifies unauthorized trackers faster than manual inventory work, which matters when you're under pressure to document what's actually running. The tool ships free with no seat limits, so there's zero friction to run it across your entire web property before deciding on deeper GDPR or CCPA remediation tools. Skip this if your priority is blocking or rewriting scripts in real time; Website Privacy Test finds the problem, it doesn't fix it.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis
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Common questions about comparing Criminal IP Security Scanning Service vs Website Privacy Test for your external attack surface management needs.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Website Privacy Test: Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis. built by ImmuniWeb..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Website Privacy Test is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service and Website Privacy Test serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Scanning. Key differences: Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is Commercial while Website Privacy Test is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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