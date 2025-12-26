Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..

Muscope CYSR: Cybersecurity rating system scoring org attack surface and risk posture 0–100. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Numerical cybersecurity rating score on a scale of 0 to 100, Five-tier risk classification (Bad, Poor, Fair, Good, Excellent), Attack surface analysis covering all organizational assets and their relationships..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.