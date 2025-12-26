Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Muscope CYSR is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Muscope Cybersecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams who need a quantified, externally-facing cybersecurity rating will find Muscope CYSR directly useful for board reporting and third-party risk comparisons. The tool's five-tier classification and industry benchmarking translate abstract risk posture into numbers that finance and executives actually respond to, and weekly update cycles keep scores current without constant recalibration. Skip this if your priority is deep forensics or incident response; Muscope CYSR is a positioning tool, not a detection engine, and its asset discovery will only be as good as the data your organization feeds it.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Cybersecurity rating system scoring org attack surface and risk posture 0–100.
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Common questions about comparing Criminal IP Security Scanning Service vs Muscope CYSR for your external attack surface management needs.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Muscope CYSR: Cybersecurity rating system scoring org attack surface and risk posture 0–100. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Numerical cybersecurity rating score on a scale of 0 to 100, Five-tier risk classification (Bad, Poor, Fair, Good, Excellent), Attack surface analysis covering all organizational assets and their relationships..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service differentiates with Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection. Muscope CYSR differentiates with Numerical cybersecurity rating score on a scale of 0 to 100, Five-tier risk classification (Bad, Poor, Fair, Good, Excellent), Attack surface analysis covering all organizational assets and their relationships.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Muscope CYSR is developed by Muscope Cybersecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service and Muscope CYSR serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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