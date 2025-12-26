Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. LeakIX is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
Red teamers and penetration testers evaluating external attack surface will find LeakIX valuable because it surfaces misconfigurations and exposed services that standard vulnerability scanners miss, particularly data repositories and cloud storage left publicly readable. The free pricing means you can run continuous reconnaissance without licensing friction, and the search-engine approach catches drift faster than periodic manual audits. Skip this if your team needs authenticated scanning of internal infrastructure or remediation workflow integration; LeakIX is strictly for finding what's already exposed on the open internet.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Criminal IP Security Scanning Service vs LeakIX for your external attack surface management needs.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
LeakIX: LeakIX is a red-team search engine that indexes mis-configurations and vulnerabilities online..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service and LeakIX serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Search Engine. Key differences: Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is Commercial while LeakIX is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox