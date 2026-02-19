CredShields SolidityScan: AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include AI-powered static analysis for smart contract vulnerability detection, OWASP Web3 security standards compliance checking, Reentrancy, overflow, and access control vulnerability detection..

DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.